2023 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Indianapolis Colts

After trading down twice in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have now decided to make a move up the board instead.
The Vikings have made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. They are now on the board at #141 overall. In order to move up the board, they traded pick #158, which is their own fifth-round pick, and pick #211, which was a compensatory selection from this year’s draft, a sixth-round pick.
The Vikings then used #141 overall on Lousiana State defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. We’ll have more on him shortly.
The Vikings are next slated to pick at #164 overall, which is a pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers in last night’s third-round trade.
