2023 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Indianapolis Colts

After trading down twice in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have now decided to make a move up the board instead.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings receive:#141 overall (DT Jaquelin Roy) Indianapolis Colts receive: #158 overall (S Daniel Scott), #211 overall (sixth round) For more on the TEAM perspective on this trade, be sure to check out Stampede Blue.

The Vikings have made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. They are now on the board at #141 overall. In order to move up the board, they traded pick #158, which is their own fifth-round pick, and pick #211, which was a compensatory selection from this year’s draft, a sixth-round pick.

The Vikings then used #141 overall on Lousiana State defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. We’ll have more on him shortly.

The Vikings are next slated to pick at #164 overall, which is a pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers in last night’s third-round trade.

