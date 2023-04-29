 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Indianapolis Colts

The Vikings now trade up

By Christopher Gates
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

After trading down twice in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have now decided to make a move up the board instead.

Trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings receive:#141 overall (DT Jaquelin Roy)

Indianapolis Colts receive: #158 overall (S Daniel Scott), #211 overall (sixth round)

The Vikings have made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. They are now on the board at #141 overall. In order to move up the board, they traded pick #158, which is their own fifth-round pick, and pick #211, which was a compensatory selection from this year’s draft, a sixth-round pick.

The Vikings then used #141 overall on Lousiana State defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. We’ll have more on him shortly.

The Vikings are next slated to pick at #164 overall, which is a pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers in last night’s third-round trade.

Keep it right here for more coverage of the Minnesota Vikings and the 2023 NFL Draft!

