How to follow the Vikings on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Every year, the NFL Draft seems to take forever to arrive. . .and then, just like that, it’s over with. That’s where we find ourselves today, as we’ve reached the third and final day of this year’s selection meeting, and our Minnesota Vikings should actually see quite a bit of action today.

After yesterday’s trade with the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings now have five selections going into the final four rounds of the draft. We’ll detail exactly where those are here in a moment, but for now let’s get to how you can follow all of the action on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What time does everything start today?

Things will get started from Kansas City much earlier than the first two days, as Round 4 will kick off at around 11:00 AM Central time.

(Not PM. I mean, obviously.)

What channels will the draft be on?

Much like last night, you can watch the draft on your local ABC affiliate (KSTP-5 in the Twin Cities), ESPN, or the NFL Network.

What do I do if I’m traveling or just want to listen to the radio?

Your local ESPN radio affiliate will likely be broadcasting the draft. If you have satellite radio, you can listen to things on either Channel 80 (ESPN Radio) or Channel 88 (SiriusXM NFL Radio).

Where can I stream the draft?

You can try the ESPN app, the NFL+ subscription service, and on the NFL app on mobile as well as connected TVs (Pluto TV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, and LG). I’m assuming that NFL dot com will have it somewhere, too.

So where do the Vikings pick today?

As mentioned earlier on, the Vikings now have five picks on this final day, including at least one in each round. Here’s where those picks are:

Round 4, Pick #119 overall (from Detroit Lions):

Round 5, Pick #158 overall:

Round 5, Pick #164 overall (from San Francisco 49ers):

Round 6, Pick #211 overall (compensatory selection):

Round 7, Pick #222 overall (from San Francisco 49ers):

What will The Daily Norseman be doing?

As we’ve done for the past couple of days, we will have a discussion thread open for each round of the Draft so you can talk about everything. We will also continue being incredibly witty and awesome on the Twitter machine and we’ll have the feed in each of the Open Threads as well.

We’ll also be tracking everything on our Minnesota Vikings Draft Tracker, which you can keep refreshing to make sure you have all the latest news.

With that, we hope that you’ll join us for the conclusion of this Draft Weekend as we welcome more new members to the Vikings’ organization. It’s been a busy but fun weekend for us and we hope that you’ve enjoyed our coverage of this year’s selection meeting.