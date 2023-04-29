2023 NFL Draft: Round 4 Discussion

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re just about half an hour away from the start of Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, as things will kick off in Kansas City at right around 11:00 AM Central time.

The Minnesota Vikings have selected a pair of teammates from USC in the first two days of the Draft, selecting wide receiver Jordan Addison in Round 1 and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in Round 3. Today, they’ll have five more selections to add to their draft class, unless Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company want to start making moves to stockpile picks for next season.

As things stand right now, the Vikings are set to pick at #118 overall, which is fifteen picks into the fourth round (the fourth round will start with pick #103). Whatever the Vikings do, we’ll be tracking all of their moves right here for you.

As always, if there get to be too many comments or things start to bog down a bit, we’ll fire up another discussion thread to keep things flowing. We’ll also have a new thread for each round, so keep an eye out for those and keep the discussion moving along.

With that, let’s enjoy Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, folks. Here’s hoping that the purple will make it an exciting one!