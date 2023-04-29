Minnesota Vikings 2023 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Reminder that updates are up here as they come in. Original story is below the line.

UPDATE: Georgia Southern cornerback Najee Thompson is signing with the Vikings.

Source: Georgia Southern cornerback Najee Thompson.

Blessed beyond measures‼️‼️Thank god for this opportunity ‼️‼️ https://t.co/q4ghCVIFuw — Najee Thompson (@najee_thompson) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: Alec Lewis of The Athletic is reporting that Marshall LB Abraham Beauplan is signing with the Vikings.

The #Vikings have signed Marshall LB Abraham Beauplan as an undrafted free agent, per a source. Beauplan was on @BruceFeldmanCFB's Freaks List & was also PFF's fifth-highest career-graded linebacker in this year's class. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: Cory Smith of 24/7 Sports is reporting that North Carolina State wide receiver Thayer Thomas will be signing with the Vikings.

Former NC State players signing UDFA contracts (so far):



LB Drake Thomas: Las Vegas Raiders



WR Thayer Thomas: Minnesota Vikings



K Christopher Dunn: LA Rams



S/Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams: LA Chargers — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: Parker Thune of 24/7 Sports is reporting that Oklahoma DB C.J. Coldon is signing with the Vikings.

Source: Former #Sooners defensive back CJ Coldon is signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.



Coldon led Oklahoma with four interceptions in 2022 after transferring from Wyoming, where he was a three-year starter. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: We have a kicking competition, as Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Vikings are signing Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny.

Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny is signing with the #Vikings, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: Greg Auman of Fox Sports is reporting that the Vikings are signing Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr. as an undrafted free agent.

Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace is signing with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie. Also played at Miami (Ohio) before finishing with the Bearcats. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: Another one from Aaron Wilson, who reports that the Vikings are signing Baylor TE Ben Sims as a UDFA.

#Viking signing Baylor tight end Ben Sims, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

UPDATE: The first UDFA confirmed to be coming to Minnesota is Illinois DL Calvin Avery, per Aaron Wilson.

Illinois @IlliniFootball nose tackle Calvin Avery (6-2, 325, 31 reps, 30 1/2 inch vertical) is signing with the #Vikings, per a league source, as an undrafted free agent. Visited #Vikings before draft after visiting #Seahawks @KPRC2 per a league source

· — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but the excitement of the weekend isn’t over yet. No, now it’s time to move on to the post-draft signing frenzy known as undrafted free agency.

Basically, any player that was draft eligible and did not hear their name called over the past three days can now sign with any team that has the desire to sign them. Teams can’t make these signings official until tomorrow at the earliest, but here is where we’ll be tracking all the reports, conjecture, rumors and innuendo surrounding the UDFA process.

As fans of the Minnesota Vikings, we definitely know the value of undrafted free agency. We’ve seen quite a few players rise through the ranks with the Minnesota Vikings via that route. . .players such as Adam Thielen, Marcus Sherels, and Hall of Famer John Randle. None of them were drafted, yet all went on to star with the purple.

We’ll keep this post updated as best we can as more new rumors come along. If you see or hear anything that we don’t have, drop it in the comments and we’ll get to it. The updates will be put up above the primary post here.

Enjoy the post-draft signing extravaganza, folks! And thank you to all of you that made our coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft a part of your football weekend.

