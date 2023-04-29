2023 NFL Draft: Round 5 Discussion

The 2023 NFL Draft continues rolling along, as Round 5 is now upon us from Kansas City.

In this round, our Minnesota Vikings are currently slated to pick twice. The first of those picks will come at #158 overall, and the second one will be at #164. That pick at #164 is one of the two selections that the Vikings acquired in last night’s trade down with the San Francisco 49ers in Round 3.

After their trade down in the fourth round, the Vikings selected LSU defensive back (likely safety) Jay Ward, adding him to USC wide receiver Jordan Addison and Addison’s college teammate, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.

We’ll continue updating everything as quickly as we’re able on our Minnesota Vikings Draft Tracker, and if the comments start to bog down here we’ll fire up a new one.

We hope that you’re enjoying our coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, and there’s still plenty more of it to come!