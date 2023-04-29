2023 NFL Draft Grades: Let us know what you think of the selection of Jay Ward

Coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings knew they had to make some repairs to the defensive backfield. After hiring Brian Flores to run the defense, they’ve added two players to the back seven in their first three picks, with the most recent one being LSU defensive back Jay Ward.

Ward is a versatile defensive back, having gotten starts at corner and safety for the Tigers during his college career. That has to be appealing to Flores, who will be looking to guide a very young group of defensive backs as the purple attempt to rebuild on the defensive side of the ball.

We want to know what you think about the Vikings’ selection of Jay Ward. Vote in our poll below, make your voices heard in the comments, and keep following along with all of our coverage of what the Vikings are doing in the 2023 NFL Draft!