2023 NFL Draft Grades: Let us know what you think of the selection of Jaquelin Roy

After making a move up the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings used a third consecutive pick on defense, tabbing LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy with the 141th overall selection.

Everyone that watched the Vikings saw that they had some struggles against the run in 2022, and with Dalvin Tomlinson departing for the Cleveland Browns during the offseason it didn’t appear that was going to get any better. Roy seems to be a big body up front for Brian Flores to use in his new defense.

We want to know what you think about the selection of Jaquelin Roy.

After the trade up, the Vikings now have just two picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft, both of which came from their trade with the Niners last night: #164 in the fifth round and #211 in the seventh round.

