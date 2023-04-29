2023 NFL Draft: Round 6 Discussion

We’re pushing our way through the 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City, folks, and we’re now on to Round 6 out of 7.

The Minnesota Vikings made two selections in the fifth round. One came after a trade up, and that was LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy. After that, the Vikings used one of the picks they acquired from the 49ers in last night’s action to select BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

After the trade up for Roy, the Vikings are not currently slated to have a pick in this sixth round. The only selection they have remaining is also one that came from San Francisco, that being #211 overall in the seventh round.

Of course, there’s always the chance that the Vikings could make a move back into this round. Whether they do or not, we’ll be keeping you updated on everything the purple do in this year’s Draft.

