2023 NFL Draft Grades: Let us know what you think of the selection of Jaren Hall

The speculation as to whether or not the Minnesota Vikings would select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft officially came to an end in the fifth round, as the purple selected Brigham Young University quarterback Jaren Hall with pick #164.

While the jury is definitely out about how high Hall’s ceiling is, there’s no question that he will get an opportunity to prove himself and, at the very least, serve as the backup to Kirk Cousins for the short term. Can he develop into more than that? That’s the question that Kevin O’Connell and company will have to answer with Cousins heading into the final season of his contract in Minnesota.

The Vikings now have just one pick remaining in this year’s draft, and it is currently slated to come at #222 overall in the seventh round. We hope you’ll stick with us to see who it is!