2023 NFL Draft Day 3 The Minnesota Vikings select… A Quarterback and More!

On today’s special episode of Two Old Bloggers - Darren, Dave, and Tyler join together to recap the events of day three of the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City. The Minnesota Vikings have made some big moves, adding four new players between rounds four, five, and seven.

Their first pick in round four was Jay Ward, a defensive back out of LSU, which addressed a pressing need for the Vikings in the defensive backfield, the need for depth. The team then made a double dip, moving up to select Jacquelin Roy, a defensive tackle out of LSU, who could be a possible future replacement at the three-technique.

One of the most controversial picks of the draft came next, as the Vikings waited and waited until the fifth round to select quarterback Jaren Hall out of BYU. Despite rumors of wanting to go up to select Anthony Richardson on day one, the Vikings were happy with their choice, as Hall has shown some talent and could develop into something great. This also gives the Vikings a third quarterback in the room and a possible bridge option for next year if Kirk Cousins is not extended.

Finally, in round seven, the Vikings made their last pick of the draft with a 222nd pick selection.

Finally, in round seven, the Vikings made their last pick of the draft with a 222nd pick selection, DeWayne McBride RB UAB.

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 Draft class:

Round 1, Pick 23: USC WR Jordan Addison

Round 3, Pick 102: USC CB Mekhi Blackmon

Round 4, Pick 134: LSU S/CB Jay Ward

Round 5, Pick 141: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy

Round 5, Pick 164: BYU QB Jaren Hall

Round 7, Pick 222: UAB RB DeWayne McBride

Do you like what the Vikings did today?

