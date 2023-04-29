2023 NFL Draft: Round 7 Discussion

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to the final round of the 2023 NFL Draft as it’s time for Round 7 to get underway from Kansas City.

Barring a trade of some sort, your Minnesota Vikings have just one pick remaining, with that one coming at #222 overall. That’s the other pick they received in Friday’s trade with the San Francisco 49ers and the fifth selection in this final round of action.

We’re going to have an Undrafted Free Agency tracker after the final round is over so we can track all the rumors we’re hearing about players signing with the Vikings that were not picked in this year’s selection meeting. So, we hope you’ll stay tuned for that.

Whether you hang out for the UDFA frenzy or not, we’d like to thank everyone that made our coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft a part of their weekend this year. This is one of our biggest and best weekend of the year and we’re honored to have shared it with all of you.

With that, let’s enjoy the final round of the 2022 NFL Draft and the final pick for the Minnesota Vikings for this season!