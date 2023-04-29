Your Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft Class

Just like that, the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. The Minnesota Vikings put together a much smaller class than what we’ve become accustomed to over the past few years, as they made just six picks at this year’s selection meeting. Here’s the full list of all of them.

Round 1, #23 overall - Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal

Round 3, #102 overall - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern Cal

Round 4, #134 overall - Jay Ward, DB, Louisiana State

Round 5, #141 overall - Jaquelin Roy, DL, Louisiana State

Round 5, #164 overall - Jaren Hall, QB, Brigham Young

Round 7, #222 overall - DeWayne McBride, RB, Alabama-Birmingham

There they are, ladies and gentlemen. . .the six newest members of the Minnesota Vikings roster.

Who are you the most excited about? What do you think of the job that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company did overall this year? Let us know and talk about it with your fellow Vikings fans below!