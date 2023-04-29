 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft Class

It’s less crowded than what we’re used to

By Christopher Gates
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just like that, the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. The Minnesota Vikings put together a much smaller class than what we’ve become accustomed to over the past few years, as they made just six picks at this year’s selection meeting. Here’s the full list of all of them.

Round 1, #23 overall - Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs USC Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 3, #102 overall - Mekhi Blackmon, CB, Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Colorado at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 4, #134 overall - Jay Ward, DB, Louisiana State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Photo by Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 5, #141 overall - Jaquelin Roy, DL, Louisiana State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 LSU at Kentucky Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 5, #164 overall - Jaren Hall, QB, Brigham Young

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 BYU at Liberty Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 7, #222 overall - DeWayne McBride, RB, Alabama-Birmingham

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Liberty at UAB Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There they are, ladies and gentlemen. . .the six newest members of the Minnesota Vikings roster.

Who are you the most excited about? What do you think of the job that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company did overall this year? Let us know and talk about it with your fellow Vikings fans below!

