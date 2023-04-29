2023 NFL Draft Grades: Let us know what you think about the selection of DeWayne McBride

The Minnesota Vikings went back to the offensive side of the ball with their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, tabbing University of Alabama-Birmingham running back DeWayne McBride with the 222nd overall selection.

McBride is a smaller running back, measuring in at just 5’9” and 205 pounds, but he’s been amazingly productive for the Blazers over the past couple of years. This past season, he rushed for 1,713 yards and 19(!?) touchdowns, which is definitely nothing to sneeze at. That was good enough to make him a Second-Team All-American and the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Barring a strange move back into the seventh round of this year’s draft, things are over and done with for the Minnesota Vikings for this year’s selection meeting. But we’ll be tracking all of the Undrafted Free Agency rumors and things of that nature once the Draft officially concludes, so we hope you’ll stick with us for that.

