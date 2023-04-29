Vikings announce agreements with 15 undrafted free agents

So there we were, just coasting along with our Undrafted Free Agency tracker after the 2023 NFL Draft got over and done with, and the Minnesota Vikings decided to just let us know that they’ve already agreed to terms with 15 UDFAs.

So, without any further ado, here’s the full list of UDFAs the Vikings have agreed to terms with:

OL Alan Ali, Texas Christian

DT Calvin Avery, Illinois

ILB Abraham Beauplan, Marshall

OLB Andre Carter II, Army

OL Jacky Chen, Pace

CB C.J. Coldon, Oklahoma

ILB Wilson Huber, Cincinnati

WR Cephus Johnson, Southeastern Louisiana

WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State

ILB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

K Jack Podlesny, Georgia

TE Ben Sims, Baylor

WR Thayer Thomas, N.C. State

CB NaJee Thompson, Georgia Southern

CB Jaylin Williams, Indiana

In terms of who the best players are on that list, a look at Dane Brugler’s “Beast” pre-draft guide says that Pace was the #9 linebacker in this year’s draft class and had a fourth-round grade on him. Andre Carter II was his #29 edge rusher and was given a fifth or sixth-round grade. They appear to be the two big prizes for the Vikings in the post-draft signing frenzy as things stand right now.

Unless my math is wrong, these 15 UDFA signings put the Vikings’ roster at 88 players. That means they’ll have two openings on the 90-man rosters. Traditionally, the Vikings have signed a couple of players from tryouts that they have before their Organized Team Activities start, so there’s no need for alarm at a couple of open roster spots at this point.

So, who stands out to you on the Vikings’ list of undrafted free agents? Anyone that you particularly like?