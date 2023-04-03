 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3 April 2023

By Chris_Martens
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Is Kwesi’s Player Evaluation Process Inherently Flawed?

Two Old Bloggers : Can Kevin O’Connell Be Great?

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v6.0

Report: Vikings made free agent offer to RB David Montgomery

Long-time Vikings scout Frank Gilliam passes away

Other Vikings News…

Vikings’ 7-year-old U.S. Bank Stadium needs $280M in maintenance in next decade, $48M in next year, per report

Dalvin Cook ‘Making Excellent Progress’ In Recovery From Shoulder Surgery

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

