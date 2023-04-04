Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors Are Starting To Intensify

Dalvin Cook has been the subject of many trade rumors throughout the offseason. A lot of that buzz was generated during the NFL Scouting Combine when coaches and front office executives got the opportunity to casually discuss important matters with each other, including potential trades.

A couple of months ago, the Miami Dolphins had interest in acquiring the 4x Pro Bowl running back, but talks between the two sides seem to have fizzled out. The Dolphins ended up re-signing Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, which likely means they’re willing to run it back with the same backfield next season. Those trade rumors are once again starting to intensify. Tom Pelissero reported that Cook is expected to fully recover from his shoulder injury. Shortly afterward, Dalvin Cook made a cryptic Instagram post.

Dalvin just posted this on the Gram. Not sure if it’s cryptic. All my crypological energy was burned up on Diggs. pic.twitter.com/m2LDwRqEAc — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) April 3, 2023

The timing of these two posts is interesting, to say the least. It’s possible that the Minnesota Vikings had Pelissero leak the fact that Cook is healthy to drum up trade interest as the draft gets closer. As for Dalvin Cook, this is the first time he’s been making cryptic posts like this on a regular basis. When the Vikings were negotiating an extension with Cook in 2020, he stayed quiet on the matter and opted to focus his energy on the offseason program.

Between Alexander Mattison agreeing to a two-year extension with the Vikings and Kevin O’Connell raving about Ty Chandler in an interview with Paul Allen, it feels like the writing could be on the wall for Dalvin Cook and his future in Minnesota.