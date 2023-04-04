Kwesi - Look For The Best Fits In The Draft

On this The Real Forno Show , the Minnesota Vikings are just 24 days away from the next step in their competitive rebuild. There are multiple directions they can go in terms of positions, but who are the best-fit prospects for each?

That will be the main topic of conversation on Monday’s episode of The Real Forno Show. We will discuss the best prospects for the following positions:

- Running back

- Wide receiver

- Edge rusher

- Cornerback

In addition, we will conduct another mock draft and explore a different scenario for the Vikings. Who will they choose at each selection and what is the best course of action? We will break it all down live at 6 pm Central on Mondays on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

