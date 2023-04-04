Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 April 2023

There is not much to “report” as there has been no activity as far as signings or trades. The Vikings still only have 1.45M in cap space. I have to believe a trade of Za’Darius Smith and/or Dalvin Cook will happen before the draft. Maybe during the draft? If not, then they’ll restructure a little and kick that can down the road again.
Since yore last open thread ...
Nothing, nada, zilch!
However, some members (er, true draft doofuses) here are doing a community mock and representing other teams.
2023 DN Live Draft First Round
...
2023 DN Live Draft Second Round
...
2023 DN Live Draft Third Round
...
2023 DN Live Draft Fourth & Fifth Round
...
Speculation
Florio: ‘Chatter among people in the league’ involving Cousins trade to 49ers
A little old but it’s slow I guess
Irv Smith Jr. receives praise from PFF and Vikings’ head coach
...
Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: 6 Logical Landing Spots For Vikings’ Pro Bowl RB
...
Monday Morning Mailbag: Fans Suggest Trade Scenarios & Draft Strategies
...
NFL Free Agent Trackers
https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-cuts-trades-signings
...
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/2023-nfl-free-agency-tracker-latest-updates-on-where-top-100-available-free-agents-are-signing/
...
https://overthecap.com/free-agency
Yore Mock
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Za’Darius Smith
Received: Round 4 Pick 2
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Dalvin Cook
Received: Round 4 Pick 19
...
Trade Partner: LA Rams
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 5, Round 3 Pick 6, Round 5 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 36,Round 5 Pick 42
...
Trade Partner: New York Jets
Sent: Round 2 Pick 5
Received: Round 2 Pick 12, Round 4 Pick 10
...
43: R2 P12 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198
69: R3 P6 DL Gervon Dexter - Florida 6’5.5” 310
87: R3 P24 WR A.T. Perry - Wake Forest 6’3.4” 198
104: R4 P2 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309
112: R4 P10 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.2” 229
119: R4 P17 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pittsburgh 6’0.7” 208
121: R4 P19 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6’0” 207
158: R5 P23 S Daniel Scott - California 6’0.7” 208
167: R5 P32 EDGE Ali Gaye - LSU 6’6” 263
171: R5 P36 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’2.4” 309
177: R5 P42 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200
211: R6 P34 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337
