Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 April 2023

There is not much to “report” as there has been no activity as far as signings or trades. The Vikings still only have 1.45M in cap space. I have to believe a trade of Za’Darius Smith and/or Dalvin Cook will happen before the draft. Maybe during the draft? If not, then they’ll restructure a little and kick that can down the road again.

Since yore last open thread ...

Nothing, nada, zilch!

However, some members (er, true draft doofuses) here are doing a community mock and representing other teams.

2023 DN Live Draft First Round

2023 DN Live Draft Second Round

2023 DN Live Draft Third Round

2023 DN Live Draft Fourth & Fifth Round

Speculation

Florio: ‘Chatter among people in the league’ involving Cousins trade to 49ers

A little old but it’s slow I guess

Irv Smith Jr. receives praise from PFF and Vikings’ head coach

Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: 6 Logical Landing Spots For Vikings’ Pro Bowl RB

Monday Morning Mailbag: Fans Suggest Trade Scenarios & Draft Strategies

NFL Free Agent Trackers

Yore Mock

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 4 Pick 2

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Dalvin Cook

Received: Round 4 Pick 19

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 5, Round 3 Pick 6, Round 5 Pick 32, Round 5 Pick 36,Round 5 Pick 42

Trade Partner: New York Jets

Sent: Round 2 Pick 5

Received: Round 2 Pick 12, Round 4 Pick 10

43: R2 P12 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198

69: R3 P6 DL Gervon Dexter - Florida 6’5.5” 310

87: R3 P24 WR A.T. Perry - Wake Forest 6’3.4” 198

104: R4 P2 C Olusegun Oluwatimi - Michigan 6’2.4” 309

112: R4 P10 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’2.2” 229

119: R4 P17 RB Israel Abanikanda - Pittsburgh 6’0.7” 208

121: R4 P19 QB Jaren Hall - BYU 6’0” 207

158: R5 P23 S Daniel Scott - California 6’0.7” 208

167: R5 P32 EDGE Ali Gaye - LSU 6’6” 263

171: R5 P36 G Anthony Bradford - LSU 6’2.4” 309

177: R5 P42 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200

211: R6 P34 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: