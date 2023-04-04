Before we get going, be sure to like and subscribe to Climbing The Pocket’s YouTube Channel to be entered for a chance to win an awesome custom wood piece from That’s BadAss Wood Art once we hit 3,000 subscribers!

Phil Mackey talks Minnesota Vikings offseason and Kirk Cousins Trade Rumblings

Join the Vikings Happy Hour Crew with special guest Phil Mackey from Skor North with the latest offseason news and Kirk Cousins trade rumors. Get exclusive insights and expert analysis on what the Vikings need to do to come out on top in the upcoming season. Tune in to Vikings Happy Hour and get your weekly dose of all things purple and gold!

The regulars: Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8), Ryan Ortega (@sportsguyry), and Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85). This is a @Climb_ThePocket and the show's Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.