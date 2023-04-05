Two Takes On Hendon Hooker with Doug Farrar - Is He The Next Vikings QB?

On this The Real Forno Show , the Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback of the future and this year’s NFL draft is a great place to get one. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is a candidate for the Vikings to draft at 23rd overall, but his tape has people very split on him.

While I am not a fan of Hooker, the managing editor of Touchdown Wire Doug Farrar wrote an interesting piece on the offense Hooker plays in and it’s contradictory to my take.

On Wednesday morning at 11 am central time, Doug joins me on The Real Forno Show which airs on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel to discuss the controversial quarterback.

