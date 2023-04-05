Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 April 2023

Good morning. . .or, afternoon, depending on where you’re at. The Open Thread is a bit late, but it’s here, and it’s glorious.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Dalvin Cook is apparently healthy, and that means the rumors of a trade from the Minnesota Vikings are heating up

Vikings Happy Hour talked about a potential Kirk Cousins trade

Speaking of which, there were apparently actual football people talking about the possibility of a Cousins trade at the Combine

Justin Jefferson was doing good things last week, handing out laptops to a North Minneapolis education initiative

If it ain’t the official song of Hump Day, it should be.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: