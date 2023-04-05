Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 April 2023

Good morning. . .or, afternoon, depending on where you’re at. The Open Thread is a bit late, but it’s here, and it’s glorious.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Dalvin Cook is apparently healthy, and that means the rumors of a trade from the Minnesota Vikings are heating up
- Vikings Happy Hour talked about a potential Kirk Cousins trade
- Speaking of which, there were apparently actual football people talking about the possibility of a Cousins trade at the Combine
- Justin Jefferson was doing good things last week, handing out laptops to a North Minneapolis education initiative
If it ain’t the official song of Hump Day, it should be.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
