Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 April 2023

Guess what day it is?

By Christopher Gates
Good morning. . .or, afternoon, depending on where you’re at. The Open Thread is a bit late, but it’s here, and it’s glorious.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Dalvin Cook is apparently healthy, and that means the rumors of a trade from the Minnesota Vikings are heating up
  • Vikings Happy Hour talked about a potential Kirk Cousins trade
  • Speaking of which, there were apparently actual football people talking about the possibility of a Cousins trade at the Combine
  • Justin Jefferson was doing good things last week, handing out laptops to a North Minneapolis education initiative

If it ain’t the official song of Hump Day, it should be.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

