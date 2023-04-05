Vikings Reacts Survey: Drafting wide receivers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

Yes, it is once again time for us to take part in one of our SB Nation Reacts surveys about the Minnesota Vikings, with this one pertaining to the upcoming NFL Draft.

The festivities will be kicking off three weeks from tomorrow from Kansas City, and if you’ve been following our Mock Draft Database (and shame on you if you haven’t been), you know that the wide receiver position is now the most widely-mocked position group for the Vikings at pick #23. So, we wanted you folks to chime in on which of the first-round receivers that are currently being mocked to the Vikings you’d like to see them take if they go that route.

Each of the receivers listed would bring a different skill set to the offense and immediately provide a new weapon across from Justin Jefferson for Kirk Cousins to utilize, but we want to know which one you folks think is the best fit. So, as is the usual procedure with these, go ahead and vote in the poll and talk about it in the comments below, and we’ll be back in a few days with the results.

Thanks for participating, everyone!