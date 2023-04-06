Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 April 2023

Buenos Dias!

Vikings Reacts Survey: Drafting wide receivers

Who is your 2023 NFL Draft “crush” for the Vikings?

The Draft Doofi continue to power through a community mock representing other teams.

NFL Free Agent Trackers

What free agent would you like to see the team sign?

Yore Mock

I am assuming that the team will restructure about 7.5M of Cooks salary, 6M of Za’Darius Smith’s salary, and 8M of Brian O’Neill’s salary creating an extra 15.5M in cap space which could be used on the rookies and to extend JJ. Hunter’s extension can be offset by the Hockenson extension. One more year for Cook and Z. Smith.

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 3 Pick 7, Round 7 Pick 3

Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 7

Received: Round 2 Pick 14, Round 3 Pick 15

Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sent: Round 2 Pick 14

Received: Round 2 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 18

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 3 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 17

Received: Round 2 Pick 31

Trade Partner: Houston Texans

Sent: Future Round 2 Pick

Received: Round 3 Pick 10, Round 6 Pick 11

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 4 Pick 32

50: R2 P19 C Steve Avila - TCU 6’3.4” 332

62: R2 P31 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198

73: R3 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235

78: R3 P15 EDGE Andre Carter II - Army 6’6.4” 256

95: R3 P32 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1.6” 220

134: R4 P32 QB YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263

153: R5 P18 TE Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan 6’5.2” 251

158: R5 P23 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’3.4” 322

188: R6 P11 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200

211: R6 P34 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337

220: R7 P3 CB Starling Thomas - UAB 5’9.6” 194

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: