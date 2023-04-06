Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 April 2023

Buenos Dias!
Since yore last open thread ...
Vikings Reacts Survey: Drafting wide receivers
Who is your 2023 NFL Draft “crush” for the Vikings?
The Draft Doofi continue to power through a community mock representing other teams.
2023 DN Live Draft First Round
2023 DN Live Draft Second Round
2023 DN Live Draft Third Round
2023 DN Live Draft Fourth & Fifth Round
2023 DN Live Draft Sixth & Seventh Round
What free agent would you like to see the team sign?
Yore Mock
I am assuming that the team will restructure about 7.5M of Cooks salary, 6M of Za’Darius Smith’s salary, and 8M of Brian O’Neill’s salary creating an extra 15.5M in cap space which could be used on the rookies and to extend JJ. Hunter’s extension can be offset by the Hockenson extension. One more year for Cook and Z. Smith.
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 2 Pick 7, Round 3 Pick 7, Round 7 Pick 3
Trade Partner: Green Bay Packers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 7
Received: Round 2 Pick 14, Round 3 Pick 15
Trade Partner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sent: Round 2 Pick 14
Received: Round 2 Pick 19, Round 5 Pick 18
Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles
Sent: Round 3 Pick 7, Round 4 Pick 17
Received: Round 2 Pick 31
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Future Round 2 Pick
Received: Round 3 Pick 10, Round 6 Pick 11
Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24
Received: Round 3 Pick 32, Round 4 Pick 32
50: R2 P19 C Steve Avila - TCU 6’3.4” 332
62: R2 P31 CB Julius Brents - Kansas State 6’2.6” 198
73: R3 P10 LB Drew Sanders - Arkansas 6’4.3” 235
78: R3 P15 EDGE Andre Carter II - Army 6’6.4” 256
95: R3 P32 WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss 6’1.6” 220
134: R4 P32 QB YaYa Diaby - Louisville 6’3.3” 263
153: R5 P18 TE Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan 6’5.2” 251
158: R5 P23 G Chandler Zavala - NC State 6’3.4” 322
188: R6 P11 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200
211: R6 P34 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337
220: R7 P3 CB Starling Thomas - UAB 5’9.6” 194
