ESPN has a new Draft fit at wide receiver for the Vikings

While most of the focus, at least for us, has been on the Minnesota Vikings drafting a wide receiver early in the draft, the folks from Bristol, Connecticut think that the purple might be better served waiting until the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft to fill that void. To that end, they’ve found a player that they’ve deemed to be a solid fit.

Behind the great E$PN paywall, Matt Bowen has found fits for some of the Draft’s more prolific offensive playmakers, and has found what he feels is a fit for Minnesota in the form of Ole Miss wideout Jonathan Mingo. Bowen thinks that the Vikings could get Mingo with their third-round selection at #87 overall. Here’s what Bowen thinks of Mingo’s potential fit with the Vikings.

After the departure of veteran Adam Thielen, the Vikings could add someone like Mingo to the wide receiver room on Day 2 of the draft. And I really like the fit for him in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, given Mingo’s powerful frame, route detail and production after the catch. The Vikings can create free access off the ball for Mingo with motion and creative formations, giving him targets on rhythm throws from quarterback Kirk Cousins. That’d provide schemed voids that also put Mingo in a position to get loose after the catch, where he averaged 7.4 yards after the reception in 2022. Finally, Mingo would have the slot flexibility in Minnesota’s system to fit well with the Vikings premier targets Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings could definitely use another option across from Justin Jefferson, particularly one that can take advantage of the attention that Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson will draw from opposing defenses. As with any offense, the more options you can put out there the better things will be. If the Vikings could get someone with Mingo’s skill set without having to use a premium pick on them and give him this opportunity to develop, it could certainly help the Vikings’ offense reach a whole new level.