Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 April 2023

By Chris_Martens
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿ESPN has a new Draft fit at wide receiver for the Vikings

Is Kirk Cousins on the way out in Minnesota?

Scouting NFC North projected 1st round picks

Other Vikings News…

14 players reportedly attending Vikings’ top-30 draft event

Vikings have reportedly begun extension talks with T.J. Hockenson

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

