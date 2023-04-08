Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8,9 April 2023

I have found the discussion around the various stories and mocks with the Vikings taking a QB in the first round illuminating and interesting. Many people truly believe the stories are solely about getting clicks.

The team decided to NOT extend Cousins but did add void years that could be a structure for an extension if they come to an agreement later or it will be a massive dead money cap hit. All anyone has to do is recognize Cousins is NOT under contract in 2024. It should be clear that it is perfectly reasonable to make a mock with the Vikings taking a QB in the first round in some way (even by trading up).

Fairly simple.

Since yore last open thread ...

Vikings News

NFL Free Agent Trackers

I liked James better than Powell but Powell probably picks up the offense faster.

What free agent would you like to see the team sign? Here are some still available ...

Rock Ya-Sin CB (26), Marcus Peters CB (30), Shaquill Griffin CB (27), Anthoyn Brown CB (29), Eli Apple CB (27)

Dalton Risner OG (27),

Yannick Ngakoue DE (28), Leonard Floyd DE (30), Frank Clark DE (29),

Matt Ioanndis DT (29), Poona Ford DT (27), A’Shawn Robinson DT (28), Chris Wormley DT (29)

Rashaan Evans LB (26)

Adriam Amos S (29), John Johnson III S (28)

... I’d like to see a couple of veterans added and kind of like Marcus Peters, A’Shawn Robinson, and maybe John Johnson.

I wonder if the team would trade BOTH Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter for draft picks and then sign Ngakoue or Clark for a lot less? Also, would they trade Ezra and sign Risner? Doubtful but it would be very interesting. I would love it!

Yore Mock

I have no idea if any trades will happen but they have to do something to have enough money to sign the rookies. They could decide to leave all other contracts alone besides an extension for Hockenson. That means JJ and Hunter can pound sand until next offseason. The team has every right to go this route but it doesn’t lend itself to having happy campers. How would it affect locker room chemistry?

I have to believe they plan on making trades or flat out cuts.

Trade Partner: San Francisco 49ers

Sent: Za’Darius Smith

Received: Round 3 Pick 38

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Dalvin Cook, Round 3 Pick 24

Received: Round 3 Pick 14, Round 5 Pick 36

Trade Partner: Kansas City Chiefs

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 3 Pick 32

Trade Partner: New England Patriots

Sent: Round 3 Pick 38

Received: Round 4 Pick 5, Round 6 Pick 33

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 5 Pick 36

Received: Round 5 Pick 42, Round 7 Pick 34

31: R1 P31 WR Zay Flowers - Boston College 5’9.2” 182

77: R3 P14 EDGE Derick Hall - Auburn 6’2.6” 254

95: R3 P32 LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas 6’4.3” 200

107: R4 P5 S Jartavius Martin - Illinois 5’11” 194

119: R4 P17 CB Riley Moss - Iowa 6’0.5” 193

158: R5 P23 C Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas 6’4.5” 337

177: R5 P42 RB Keaton Mitchell - East Carolina 5’7.7” 179

210: R6 P33 WR Matt Landers - Arkansas 6’4.3” 200

211: R6 P34 DL Brodric Martin - Western Kentucky 6’4.5” 337

251: R7 P34 QB Kory Curtis - Gannon 6’2.6” 236

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: