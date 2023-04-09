Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 Draft Pick Options: Why Trading Down is the Best Choice

In this Two Old Bloggers episode, Darren Campbell and Dave Stefano provide insights into the Minnesota Vikings’ decision-making process for the upcoming NFL draft. The show outlines the three options the Vikings have: trade up, stay put, or trade down. Darren argues that given the team’s current situation, trading down is the best option. The Vikings have a limited number of draft picks and need young, cheap talent to remain competitive in the league. He also notes that there is a significant gap between the Vikings’ 23rd overall pick and their next pick in the third round, highlighting the importance of acquiring additional picks.

We also discuss the impact of trading draft picks for established players, using the example of T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson was acquired by the Vikings in a trade last season, and the guys argue that this was a better gamble than trading up or down in the draft. Hockenson provided the team with a credible and consistent pass-catching threat, something that the Vikings had been missing from their tight end position. The Vikings gave up a second-round pick and a third-round pick in the 2024 draft to acquire Hockenson, but his production was much better than what the team would typically see from a second or third-round draft pick.

Overall, the 2OB hosts provide valuable insights into the Vikings’ draft strategy, highlighting the importance of acquiring additional picks and the impact of trading draft picks for established players. The post provides a balanced analysis of the Vikings’ options and offers a thoughtful perspective on what the team should do in the upcoming draft.

Theme #1: Trade up, trade down, stay put?

Theme #2: When you started your 2023 draft in 2022

