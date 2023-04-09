SB Nation Reacts Results: Which WR prospect do Vikings fans prefer?

It’s time to take a look at the results of our SB Nation Reacts question from this past week about the Minnesota Vikings, folks. If you’ll recall, a few days ago we asked you which of the most notable wide receiver prospects would you prefer the Vikings select if they were to go that route in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Well, the results are in, and we got a pretty solid variance of results from among the fan base.

Of the five prospects that we listed, the top spot went to Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who racked up 34% of the vote among our respondents. He seems to be the #1 prospect at the position on most boards, so there’s a solid chance that he might not get to the 23rd pick of the first round, but he has gotten there in a decent number of mock drafts to this point.

The second spot went to Quentin Johnston of Texas Christian, who came in with 27% of the vote. Behind him on the last are USC’s Jordan Addison (who Tyler feels quite strongly about) with 18% of the vote and Zay Flowers of Boston College with 17%. Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee brought up the rear in our survey, picking up just 4% of the vote.

Personally, my vote went to Flowers. I see him as the sort of player that can be a threat all over the offense in a Percy Harvin/Cordarrelle Patterson sort of role. It seems like those sorts of players can be significant difference makers on offense if you can manufacture them some touches, and the speed and open-field ability that Flowers would bring to the table could be something that takes the Minnesota offense to the next level.

Your mileage may vary, of course.

But those are the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll this time around, folks. We’ll see if we can’t get at least one more of these in between now and the Draft if we can come up with a good enough question.