2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0

We’ve finally gotten this week’s version of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database put together, and we’re now up to 90 mock drafts in an effort to see what the Really Smart Football People™ think the purple will be doing in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in a little more than two weeks.

This is going to be a slightly abbreviated version of the Database, owing largely to the fact that yours truly has been under the weather for most of the weekend. So, with that, here are the 90 mocks that make up our Database for this week, with approximately two-thirds of them having been updated since last week’s installment. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

Here’s the breakdown for this week by position.

Wide Receivers - 34 out of 90 selections

Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 12 selections

Zay Flowers, Boston College - 7 selections

Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 7 selections

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 4 selections

Josh Downs, North Carolina (re-entry) - 1 selection

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 1 selection

Rashee Rice, Southern Methodist (debut) - 1 selection

Cornerbacks - 29 of 90 selections

Deonte Banks, Maryland - 15 selections

Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 5 selections

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 4 selections

Cam Smith - South Carolina - 4 selections

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (re-entry) - 1 selection

Quarterbacks - 10 of 90 selections

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 5 selections

Will Levis, Kentucky - 5 selections

Defensive Line - 5 of 90 selections

Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 2 selections

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 2 selections

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern - 1 selection

Safeties - 4 of 90 selections

Brian Branch, Alabama - 4 selections

Linebackers - 4 of 90 selections

Drew Sanders, Arkansas - 2 selections

Trenton Simpson, Clemson (re-entry) - 2 selections

Edge Defenders - 3 of 90 selections

Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 1 selection

Nolan Smith, Georgia - 1 selection

Keion White, Georgia Tech - 1 selection

Offensive Line - 2 selections

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - 1 selection

O’Cyrus Torrance, Florida - 1 selection

Yes, the wide receivers remain in the lead in this week’s Database, but the most drafted individual player is, once again, a cornerback. Deonte Banks, who has been on top of the pile in our Database once before, is back on top again.

So, there’s your abbreviated breakdown for this week, so let’s get to the graphics. As always, you can click to embiggen these pictures, starting with the donut graph with the breakdown of this week’s picks only.

Last, but not least, we have this week’s Jell-o salad graph to show you all 36 of the players that have appeared in this year’s Database at one time or another.

There you have it, folks! Next week, we’ll be all the way up to 100 mocks and, hopefully, yours truly will be feeling decent enough to provide the usual commentary.