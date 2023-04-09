 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0

Are we shifting back a bit?

By Christopher Gates
We’ve finally gotten this week’s version of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database put together, and we’re now up to 90 mock drafts in an effort to see what the Really Smart Football People™ think the purple will be doing in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in a little more than two weeks.

This is going to be a slightly abbreviated version of the Database, owing largely to the fact that yours truly has been under the weather for most of the weekend. So, with that, here are the 90 mocks that make up our Database for this week, with approximately two-thirds of them having been updated since last week’s installment. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.

2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0

Site Name Date Round 1 (24) Round 3 (88)
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 9 Apr Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (?)
CBS Sports Garrett Podell 8 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli 8 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Pro Football Network Ian Cummings 8 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 7 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Draft Wire Jeff Risdon 7 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
DraftTek Staff 7 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan
NBC Sports Kyle Dvorchak 7 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
NFL.com Chad Reuter 7 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Shaw Local News Network Hub Arkush 7 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Athletic Nick Baumgardner 7 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
Alpha Football Staff 6 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 6 Apr Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole 6 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
CBS Sports Pete Prisco 6 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 6 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
CBS Sports Will Brinson 6 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Clutch Points Mike Johrendt 6 Apr Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Draft Kings Chet Gresham 6 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fantasy Pros Kent Weyrauch 6 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
NFL Trade Rumors Nate Bouda 6 Apr Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
NFL.com Adam Rank 6 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Pro Football Network Joe Broback 6 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
The Huddle David Dorey 6 Apr Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Drafticipation Staff 5 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Fox Sports Staff 5 Apr Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
Ft. Worth Star-Telegram Clarence Hill Jr. 5 Apr Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Pro Football Focus Steve Palazzolo 5 Apr Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
The Draft Network Damian Parson 5 Apr Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Vikings Wire Kevin Fielder 5 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Audacy Sports Chris Emma 4 Apr Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
Fantasy Points Brett Whitefield 4 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Fantasy Pros Andrew Erickson 4 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
NFL.com Lance Zierlein 4 Apr Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Pro Football Focus Michael Renner 4 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
Pro Football Network Dalton Miller 4 Apr Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Isaiah McGuire, Edge, Missouri
Sports Gaming Rosters Staff 4 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Tankathon Staff 4 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
The Huddle Cory Bonini 4 Apr Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Touchdown Wire Doug Farrar 4 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
Underdog Fantasy Hayden Winks 4 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 4 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
33rd Team Staff 3 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama
4 for 4 Scott Smith 3 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Blogging the Boys David Howman 3 Apr Brian Branch, S, Alabama Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
Draft Countdown Shane Hallam 3 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Draft ID Harris Oates 3 Apr Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Draft Wire Curt Popejoy 3 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia
Fantasy Pros Thor Nystrom 3 Apr Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Football Guys Christian Williams 3 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Los Angeles Times Sam Farmer 3 Apr Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Pro Football Focus Staff 3 Apr Rashee Rice, WR, Southern Methodist
Sharp Football Analysis Ryan McCrystal 3 Apr Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
USA Today M. Middlehurst-Schwartz 3 Apr Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Walter Football Charlie Campbell 3 Apr Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Barstool Sports Matt Fitzgerald 2 Apr Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Fantasy Pros Adam Murfet 2 Apr Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Sportsnaut Matt Johnson 2 Apr Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Chicago Sun-Times Jason Lieser 1 Apr Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
Pro Football Network Ian Valentino 1 Apr Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
Action Network Nick Guarisco 31 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Bleacher Report Staff 31 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Fantasy Pros Matthew Freedman 31 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Prospectencyclopedia Roy Countryman 31 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Rotoballer Kyle Lindemann 31 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Athletic Bruce Feldman 31 Mar Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Wolf Sports Dylan Chappine 31 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
24/7 Sports Blake Brockermeyer 30 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
4 for 4 Ryan Noonan 30 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
NFL.com Cynthia Frelund 30 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Press Box Joe Serpico 30 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Pro Football Network Kent Platte 30 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Behind the Steel Curtain Andrew Wilbar 29 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
Fox Sports Jason McIntyre 29 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Into the Aggregate Anthony Amico 29 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
NFL Trade Rumors Logan Ulrich 29 Mar Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
The Draft Network Keith Sanchez 29 Mar John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
Vikings Wire Matt Anderson 29 Mar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
ESPN Mike Tannenbaum 28 Mar Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
For the Win Christian D'Andrea 28 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
NFL.com Bucky Brooks 28 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The Athletic Staff 28 Mar Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
51 and Counting Staff 27 Mar Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins 27 Mar O'Cyrus Torrance, OL, Florida
Draft Countdown Brian Bosarge 27 Mar Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Fantasy Pros Mike Fanelli 27 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
FTN Fantasy Jeff Ratcliffe 27 Mar Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
NFL.com Eric Edholm 27 Mar Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
Pro Football Focus Brad Spielberger 27 Mar Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
The Score Staff 27 Mar Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Here’s the breakdown for this week by position.

Wide Receivers - 34 out of 90 selections

  • Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 12 selections
  • Zay Flowers, Boston College - 7 selections
  • Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 7 selections
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 4 selections
  • Josh Downs, North Carolina (re-entry) - 1 selection
  • Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 1 selection
  • Rashee Rice, Southern Methodist (debut) - 1 selection

Cornerbacks - 29 of 90 selections

  • Deonte Banks, Maryland - 15 selections
  • Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 5 selections
  • Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 4 selections
  • Cam Smith - South Carolina - 4 selections
  • Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (re-entry) - 1 selection

Quarterbacks - 10 of 90 selections

  • Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 5 selections
  • Will Levis, Kentucky - 5 selections

Defensive Line - 5 of 90 selections

  • Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 2 selections
  • Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 2 selections
  • Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern - 1 selection

Safeties - 4 of 90 selections

  • Brian Branch, Alabama - 4 selections

Linebackers - 4 of 90 selections

  • Drew Sanders, Arkansas - 2 selections
  • Trenton Simpson, Clemson (re-entry) - 2 selections

Edge Defenders - 3 of 90 selections

  • Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 1 selection
  • Nolan Smith, Georgia - 1 selection
  • Keion White, Georgia Tech - 1 selection

Offensive Line - 2 selections

  • John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - 1 selection
  • O’Cyrus Torrance, Florida - 1 selection

Yes, the wide receivers remain in the lead in this week’s Database, but the most drafted individual player is, once again, a cornerback. Deonte Banks, who has been on top of the pile in our Database once before, is back on top again.

So, there’s your abbreviated breakdown for this week, so let’s get to the graphics. As always, you can click to embiggen these pictures, starting with the donut graph with the breakdown of this week’s picks only.

Last, but not least, we have this week’s Jell-o salad graph to show you all 36 of the players that have appeared in this year’s Database at one time or another.

There you have it, folks! Next week, we’ll be all the way up to 100 mocks and, hopefully, yours truly will be feeling decent enough to provide the usual commentary.

