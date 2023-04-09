We’ve finally gotten this week’s version of our Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database put together, and we’re now up to 90 mock drafts in an effort to see what the Really Smart Football People™ think the purple will be doing in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in a little more than two weeks.
This is going to be a slightly abbreviated version of the Database, owing largely to the fact that yours truly has been under the weather for most of the weekend. So, with that, here are the 90 mocks that make up our Database for this week, with approximately two-thirds of them having been updated since last week’s installment. As always, mocks that involve the Vikings making a trade are shown in italics.
2023 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Database, v7.0
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Site
|Name
|Date
|Round 1 (24)
|Round 3 (88)
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|9 Apr
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (?)
|CBS Sports
|Garrett Podell
|8 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|CBS Sports
|Tom Fornelli
|8 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Cummings
|8 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|7 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Draft Wire
|Jeff Risdon
|7 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
|DraftTek
|Staff
|7 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Olusegun Oluwatimi, OL, Michigan
|NBC Sports
|Kyle Dvorchak
|7 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|NFL.com
|Chad Reuter
|7 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Shaw Local News Network
|Hub Arkush
|7 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|The Athletic
|Nick Baumgardner
|7 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina
|Alpha Football
|Staff
|6 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|6 Apr
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Kyle Stackpole
|6 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|CBS Sports
|Pete Prisco
|6 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|6 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|CBS Sports
|Will Brinson
|6 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Clutch Points
|Mike Johrendt
|6 Apr
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Draft Kings
|Chet Gresham
|6 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fantasy Pros
|Kent Weyrauch
|6 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Nate Bouda
|6 Apr
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|NFL.com
|Adam Rank
|6 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Pro Football Network
|Joe Broback
|6 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
|The Huddle
|David Dorey
|6 Apr
|Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
|Drafticipation
|Staff
|5 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Fox Sports
|Staff
|5 Apr
|Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
|Ft. Worth Star-Telegram
|Clarence Hill Jr.
|5 Apr
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Pro Football Focus
|Steve Palazzolo
|5 Apr
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|The Draft Network
|Damian Parson
|5 Apr
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|Vikings Wire
|Kevin Fielder
|5 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Audacy Sports
|Chris Emma
|4 Apr
|Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
|Fantasy Points
|Brett Whitefield
|4 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Fantasy Pros
|Andrew Erickson
|4 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|NFL.com
|Lance Zierlein
|4 Apr
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|Pro Football Focus
|Michael Renner
|4 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue
|Pro Football Network
|Dalton Miller
|4 Apr
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Isaiah McGuire, Edge, Missouri
|Sports Gaming Rosters
|Staff
|4 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Tankathon
|Staff
|4 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
|The Huddle
|Cory Bonini
|4 Apr
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|Touchdown Wire
|Doug Farrar
|4 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
|Underdog Fantasy
|Hayden Winks
|4 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|4 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Max Duggan, QB, Texas Christian
|33rd Team
|Staff
|3 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|4 for 4
|Scott Smith
|3 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Blogging the Boys
|David Howman
|3 Apr
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
|Draft Countdown
|Shane Hallam
|3 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
|Draft ID
|Harris Oates
|3 Apr
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|Draft Wire
|Curt Popejoy
|3 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia
|Fantasy Pros
|Thor Nystrom
|3 Apr
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Football Guys
|Christian Williams
|3 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Los Angeles Times
|Sam Farmer
|3 Apr
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Pro Football Focus
|Staff
|3 Apr
|Rashee Rice, WR, Southern Methodist
|Sharp Football Analysis
|Ryan McCrystal
|3 Apr
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|USA Today
|M. Middlehurst-Schwartz
|3 Apr
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Walter Football
|Charlie Campbell
|3 Apr
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Barstool Sports
|Matt Fitzgerald
|2 Apr
|Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
|Fantasy Pros
|Adam Murfet
|2 Apr
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|Sportsnaut
|Matt Johnson
|2 Apr
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Chicago Sun-Times
|Jason Lieser
|1 Apr
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Pro Football Network
|Ian Valentino
|1 Apr
|Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
|Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
|Action Network
|Nick Guarisco
|31 Mar
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Bleacher Report
|Staff
|31 Mar
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|Fantasy Pros
|Matthew Freedman
|31 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|Prospectencyclopedia
|Roy Countryman
|31 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|Rotoballer
|Kyle Lindemann
|31 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|The Athletic
|Bruce Feldman
|31 Mar
|Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
|Wolf Sports
|Dylan Chappine
|31 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|24/7 Sports
|Blake Brockermeyer
|30 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|4 for 4
|Ryan Noonan
|30 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|NFL.com
|Cynthia Frelund
|30 Mar
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Press Box
|Joe Serpico
|30 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|Pro Football Network
|Kent Platte
|30 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|Behind the Steel Curtain
|Andrew Wilbar
|29 Mar
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|Fox Sports
|Jason McIntyre
|29 Mar
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|Into the Aggregate
|Anthony Amico
|29 Mar
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|NFL Trade Rumors
|Logan Ulrich
|29 Mar
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|The Draft Network
|Keith Sanchez
|29 Mar
|John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
|Vikings Wire
|Matt Anderson
|29 Mar
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|ESPN
|Mike Tannenbaum
|28 Mar
|Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
|For the Win
|Christian D'Andrea
|28 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|NFL.com
|Bucky Brooks
|28 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|The Athletic
|Staff
|28 Mar
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|51 and Counting
|Staff
|27 Mar
|Lukas van Ness, Edge, Iowa
|Dallas Morning News
|Calvin Watkins
|27 Mar
|O'Cyrus Torrance, OL, Florida
|Draft Countdown
|Brian Bosarge
|27 Mar
|Jordan Addison, WR, Southern Cal
|Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
|Fantasy Pros
|Mike Fanelli
|27 Mar
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|FTN Fantasy
|Jeff Ratcliffe
|27 Mar
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|NFL.com
|Eric Edholm
|27 Mar
|Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
|Pro Football Focus
|Brad Spielberger
|27 Mar
|Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
|The Score
|Staff
|27 Mar
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Here’s the breakdown for this week by position.
Wide Receivers - 34 out of 90 selections
- Jordan Addison, Southern Cal - 12 selections
- Zay Flowers, Boston College - 7 selections
- Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian - 7 selections
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 4 selections
- Josh Downs, North Carolina (re-entry) - 1 selection
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 1 selection
- Rashee Rice, Southern Methodist (debut) - 1 selection
Cornerbacks - 29 of 90 selections
- Deonte Banks, Maryland - 15 selections
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 5 selections
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State - 4 selections
- Cam Smith - South Carolina - 4 selections
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (re-entry) - 1 selection
Quarterbacks - 10 of 90 selections
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee - 5 selections
- Will Levis, Kentucky - 5 selections
Defensive Line - 5 of 90 selections
- Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 2 selections
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 2 selections
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern - 1 selection
Safeties - 4 of 90 selections
- Brian Branch, Alabama - 4 selections
Linebackers - 4 of 90 selections
- Drew Sanders, Arkansas - 2 selections
- Trenton Simpson, Clemson (re-entry) - 2 selections
Edge Defenders - 3 of 90 selections
- Lukas van Ness, Iowa - 1 selection
- Nolan Smith, Georgia - 1 selection
- Keion White, Georgia Tech - 1 selection
Offensive Line - 2 selections
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - 1 selection
- O’Cyrus Torrance, Florida - 1 selection
Yes, the wide receivers remain in the lead in this week’s Database, but the most drafted individual player is, once again, a cornerback. Deonte Banks, who has been on top of the pile in our Database once before, is back on top again.
So, there’s your abbreviated breakdown for this week, so let’s get to the graphics. As always, you can click to embiggen these pictures, starting with the donut graph with the breakdown of this week’s picks only.
Last, but not least, we have this week’s Jell-o salad graph to show you all 36 of the players that have appeared in this year’s Database at one time or another.
There you have it, folks! Next week, we’ll be all the way up to 100 mocks and, hopefully, yours truly will be feeling decent enough to provide the usual commentary.
