Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 May 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Thoughts on the Vikings Draft and UDFAs

Breaking Down Mekhi Blackmon

Two Old Bloggers : The Vikings Draft in 2023

Vikings announce uniform numbers for 2023 draft class

Todd McShay reveals his pick for the Vikings’ best draft value

Other Vikings News…

Vikings not closing door on Kirk Cousins returning in 2024

Why the Vikings wanted quarterback Jaren Hall

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: