Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Joe Kapp passes away at age 85

Way too early predictions: Vikings Team Awards

Breaking Down Ivan Pace Jr.

Brian O’Neill’s Achilles recovery coming along smooth

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: One last look back at the 2023 NFL Draft

Breaking Down Andre Carter II

Ireland’s Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

Other Vikings News…

Report: Vikings wanted to trade up and draft Bryce Young

Vikings 2023 schedule will have intriguing story lines, and here’s a preview

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

