Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 10 May 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Joe Kapp passes away at age 85
Way too early predictions: Vikings Team Awards
Brian O’Neill’s Achilles recovery coming along smooth
Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: One last look back at the 2023 NFL Draft
Ireland’s Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings
Other Vikings News…
Report: Vikings wanted to trade up and draft Bryce Young
Vikings 2023 schedule will have intriguing story lines, and here’s a preview
