Your Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Schedule tracker

Because the NFL can make an event out of damn near anything, the 2023 regular season schedule will be released on Thursday at 7:00 PM Central as part of a three-hour prime-time special. At this point, we know the “who” and the “where” of the Minnesota Vikings’ schedule for this year, and soon we’re going to know the “when” as well.

We’re going to use this space to track all of the potential leaks of this year’s schedule leading up to the official release. The entire schedule will, in all likelihood, be out before the NFL Network special, but maybe there will be a little bit of suspense.

(There won’t be any suspense, honestly.)

But, in the lead up to that, we’re going to do our best to bring you the latest that we’ve seen and heard on social media and other sources right here.

To refresh your memory, here’s who the purple will face this year:

Home Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

Road Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals

This is the third year of the 17-game schedule, and this year it’s the NFC’s turn to have an extra road game. For the Vikings, that game will come against the Bengals in Cincinnati, which will be a very tough test for Kevin O’Connell’s squad. Other than that, they’re matched up with the NFC South and the AFC West, along with the other two NFC divisional winners.

That’s your look at the Vikings’ opponents for the 2023 season. In a little more than 24 hours, we’ll all know when and where we can start planning road trips to. . .or, more ideally, trips to U.S. Bank Stadium for those of us that haven’t been there yet.