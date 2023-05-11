Minnesota Vikings’ Minicamp Preview - A Look at the New Talent on the Field

The Minnesota Vikings are about to see their rookies on the practice field for the first time with rookie minicamp this weekend. We’ve seen rookies come and go. Some make it big in the NFL while others fall flat on their faces. It’s a tough business and not for the faint of heart.

This weekend, the Vikings are welcoming their rookies to the practice field for the first time. It’s always exciting to see what these young guys can do, especially the ones that were just drafted. But the real gems can sometimes be found among the undrafted free agents and non-roster camp invites. That’s where you find the players with something to prove, the ones who will work harder than anyone else to make a name for themselves.

We remember when Adam Thielen got his start with the Vikings. He was just a non-roster invite, but he worked his tail off and earned a spot on the team. He became one of the best receivers in the league. That’s the kind of player you want on your team.

Of course, it’s not just about hard work. You also need talent. And from the looks of it, the Vikings have some talented rookies this year. There’s WR Jordan Addison, CB Mekhi Blackmon, S Jay Ward, NT Jaquelin Roy, QB Jaren Hall, and RB DeWayne McBride. And let’s not forget about the undrafted guys. OL Alan Ali, DT Calvin Avery, ILB Abraham Beauplan, OLB Andre Carter II, OL Jacky Chen, CB C.J. Coldon, ILB Wilson Huber, WR Cephus Johnson III, WR Malik Knowles, ILB Ivan Pace, Jr., K Jack Podlesny, TE Ben Sims, WR Thayer Thomas, CB NaJee Thompson, and CB Jaylin Williams. These guys all have a shot to make it in the NFL, and it all starts this weekend at the rookie minicamp.

So if you're a Vikings fan, keep an eye on these rookies. Who knows, you might just be watching the next Adam Thielen in action.

