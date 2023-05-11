Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 May 2023

The schedule is coming out later. Yippee! Otherwise, we are still waiting on other moves from Kwesi.
My new plan would be ...
Starting Cap Space
2023: $1,120,835
2024: $25,817,076
...
Restructure Cook (7.5M of salary). Save 5M
Restructure Z. Smith. Save 3.323M
Add 2 void yrs and give 10M signing bonus. Remove incentives.
Salaries of 7.95M, 17.45M
Cap hits of 12.17M, 21.67M, 5M (2 void years)
...
Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M with a 13M signing bonus, 5M option bonus in 2023. Save 5.649M
Salaries of 1.08M, 8.92M, 14M, 16M
Cap hits: 3.68M, 12.77M, 17.85M, 19.85M, 3.85M (one void year added)
Cumulative Cash flow: 14.08M, 28M, 42M, 58M
...
Extend Hunter 3 yr 63M with a 25M signing bonus. Costs 5M
Salaries of 4.9M, 10.9M, 20.9M
Per Game roster bonus 500K, workout bonus 100K
Cap hits: 18.12M, 22.12M, 32.12M, 10M (2 void years)
Cumulative Cash flow: 30.5M, 42M, 63M
...
Extend Jefferson 4 yr 128M with a 25M signing bonus and a 15M option bonus in 2024. Costs 5M
Salaries of 2.399M, 12M, 23M, 26M, 27M
Cap hits: 9.175M, 20M, 31M, 34M, 35M, 3M (one void year added)
Cummulative Cash flow: 25M, 52M, 75M, 101M, 128M
...
Ending cap space
2023: $5,093,364
2024: ($1,589,867)
...
If they keep Cook, then Nwangwu, Chandler, or McBride will likely be sent to the practice squad.
In 2024, if they release Z. Smith, Cook, and H. Smith it will save 33.384M in cap space giving them 32.3M in cap space.
They have 28M in dead money as a place holder for Kork which can be used for an extension.
...
Since yore last open thread ...
...
Yore Mock
TRADES
Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles
Sent: Round 1 Pick 23
Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 3 Pick 33, Round 5 Pick 1
...
Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks
Sent: Round 2 Pick 23, Round 5 Pick 32
Received: Round 2 Pick 20, Round 6 Pick 20
...
Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts
Sent: Round 4 Pick 23, Round 4 Pick 25
Received: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 5 Pick 8
...
31: R1 P31 WR Rome Odunze - Washington
52: R2 P20 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
97: R3 P33 S Cole Bishop - Utah
108: R4 P8 DL Brandon Dorlus - Oregon
137: R5 P1 LB Jaylan Ford - Texas
144: R5 P8 C Zach Frazier - West Virginia
195: R6 P20 EDGE Xavier Thomas - Clemson
198: R6 P23 CB Fentrell Cypress II - Florida State
...
WTF? Another receiver? Yeah, why not? Osborn probably is going to get a bit too much in free agency which would be great for him. KOC needs his weapons.
Beebe would likely need to step in for Cleveland since Ezra probably will get a nice deal in free agency as well.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
