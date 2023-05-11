Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 May 2023

The schedule is coming out later. Yippee! Otherwise, we are still waiting on other moves from Kwesi.

My new plan would be ...

Starting Cap Space

2023: $1,120,835

2024: $25,817,076

...

Restructure Cook (7.5M of salary). Save 5M

Restructure Z. Smith. Save 3.323M

Add 2 void yrs and give 10M signing bonus. Remove incentives.

Salaries of 7.95M, 17.45M

Cap hits of 12.17M, 21.67M, 5M (2 void years)

...

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M with a 13M signing bonus, 5M option bonus in 2023. Save 5.649M

Salaries of 1.08M, 8.92M, 14M, 16M

Cap hits: 3.68M, 12.77M, 17.85M, 19.85M, 3.85M (one void year added)

Cumulative Cash flow: 14.08M, 28M, 42M, 58M

...

Extend Hunter 3 yr 63M with a 25M signing bonus. Costs 5M

Salaries of 4.9M, 10.9M, 20.9M

Per Game roster bonus 500K, workout bonus 100K

Cap hits: 18.12M, 22.12M, 32.12M, 10M (2 void years)

Cumulative Cash flow: 30.5M, 42M, 63M

...

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 128M with a 25M signing bonus and a 15M option bonus in 2024. Costs 5M

Salaries of 2.399M, 12M, 23M, 26M, 27M

Cap hits: 9.175M, 20M, 31M, 34M, 35M, 3M (one void year added)

Cummulative Cash flow: 25M, 52M, 75M, 101M, 128M

...

Ending cap space

2023: $5,093,364

2024: ($1,589,867)

...

If they keep Cook, then Nwangwu, Chandler, or McBride will likely be sent to the practice squad.

In 2024, if they release Z. Smith, Cook, and H. Smith it will save 33.384M in cap space giving them 32.3M in cap space.

They have 28M in dead money as a place holder for Kork which can be used for an extension.

...

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: Philadelphia Eagles

Sent: Round 1 Pick 23

Received: Round 1 Pick 31, Round 3 Pick 33, Round 5 Pick 1

...

Trade Partner: Seattle Seahawks

Sent: Round 2 Pick 23, Round 5 Pick 32

Received: Round 2 Pick 20, Round 6 Pick 20

...

Trade Partner: Indianapolis Colts

Sent: Round 4 Pick 23, Round 4 Pick 25

Received: Round 4 Pick 8, Round 5 Pick 8

...

31: R1 P31 WR Rome Odunze - Washington

52: R2 P20 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State

97: R3 P33 S Cole Bishop - Utah

108: R4 P8 DL Brandon Dorlus - Oregon

137: R5 P1 LB Jaylan Ford - Texas

144: R5 P8 C Zach Frazier - West Virginia

195: R6 P20 EDGE Xavier Thomas - Clemson

198: R6 P23 CB Fentrell Cypress II - Florida State

...

WTF? Another receiver? Yeah, why not? Osborn probably is going to get a bit too much in free agency which would be great for him. KOC needs his weapons.

Beebe would likely need to step in for Cleveland since Ezra probably will get a nice deal in free agency as well.

