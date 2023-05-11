SB Nation Reacts Results: The Vikings’ 2023 NFL Draft

The results are in for the latest round of SB Nation Reacts questions, and it’s time to take a look at what folks think of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 Draft Class. We had three questions for you this time around, so we’ve got plenty to talk about.

Our first question was asking all of you to give us your “grade” for the collection of talent the Vikings put together over Draft weekend, and it seems that folks like what the front office did quite a bit.

We actually got a majority on this one, as a full 53% of our respondents thought that the Vikings’ 2023 Draft Class merited a solid “B” grade. Another 33% gave the class a “C” while another 6% gave it an “A,” so a pretty significant number of folks thought it was average or better. Of course, we had the 7% that thought that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company only deserved a “D” grade, while 1% of our respondents were Bears, Lions, and Packers fans.

Next, we asked which of the team’s non-Jordan Addison picks you were the most excited to see in 2023. This one was a little bit closer.

The player that finished first for this question was the last player the Vikings selected, University of Alabama-Birmingham running back DeWayne McBride. A lot of folks must think that he’s going to play a big role in the Minnesota backfield this year, as 34% of our respondents said that he was the rookie they were most looking forward to seeing this year. Another of the Vikings’ picks, LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, finished second in the poll with 26% of the vote, and USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon pulled in 22%.

Apparently nobody’s that excited to see Jay Ward and/or Jaren Hall, though the latter could be chalked up to thinking he’s not going to get much of an opportunity in 2023.

Lastly, we asked you about the Vikings’ Undrafted Free Agent class, which featured a couple of big-time names, relatively speaking.

Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. took this one home, racking up 57% of the vote. Army edge rusher Andre Carter II brought in 35% of the vote and, in a bit of an unfortunate result, Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles finished behind “other” in our poll. I think Knowles is going to get an opportunity, but what do I know? If you didn’t vote for Pace or Carter, feel free to chime in down in the comments section and let us know who your selection was!

Those are the results of our latest round of SB Nation Reacts results, folks. I’m not sure how many more of these we’ll have between now and the start of Training Camp, but if you have questions you think we should ask our readers, you can always pass them along.