Your Official Minnesota Vikings 2023 Schedule

We’ve had quite a bit of the schedule for a decent portion of today, but now the league has officially set everything in stone. We now know the entirety of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 NFL schedule, so without any further ado, here it is!

Minnesota Vikings 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Location Kickoff (CT) Broadcast Week Date Opponent Location Kickoff (CT) Broadcast PS1 TBD Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field TBD Local PS2 TBD Tennessee Titans U.S. Bank Stadium TBD Local PS3 TBD Arizona Cardinals U.S. Bank Stadium TBD Local 1 10 Sep Tampa Bay Buccaneers U.S. Bank Stadium Noon CBS 2 14 Sep (TNF) Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field 7:15 PM Amazon Prime 3 24 Sep Los Angeles Chargers U.S. Bank Stadium Noon FOX 4 1 Oct Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Noon FOX 5 8 Oct Kansas City Chiefs U.S. Bank Stadium 3:25 PM CBS 6 15 Oct Chicago Bears Soldier Field Noon FOX 7 23 Oct (MNF) San Francisco 49ers U.S. Bank Stadium 7:15 PM ESPN 8 29 Oct Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Noon FOX 9 5 Nov Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Noon FOX 10 12 Nov New Orleans Saints U.S. Bank Stadium Noon FOX 11 19 Nov (SNF) Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High 7:20 PM NBC 12 27 Nov (MNF) Chicago Bears U.S. Bank Stadium 7:15 PM ESPN 13 3 Dec BYE WEEK BYE WEEK 14 10 Dec Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium 3:05 PM FOX 15 TBD Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium TBD TBD 16 24 Dec Detroit Lions U.S. Bank Stadium Noon FOX 17 31 Dec (SNF) Green Bay Packers U.S. Bank Stadium 7:20 PM NBC 18 TBD Detroit Lions Ford Field TBD TBD

I’m sure that there will be plenty of ink spilled in this space (and others) over the next few days about the schedule and how it’s formulated. But now, everyone can start trying to make travel plans and deciding whether or not they’re going to make the pilgrimage to U.S. Bank Stadium or if they’re going to try to head out to one of the venues that the Vikings will be making a road trip to this season.

Now all we have to do is wait another four months until we kick things off against Tampa Bay to get the season started. That’s all. Just four months. We can swing that, right?

What are your initial thoughts on the schedule, folks? Are you planning on making a trip to any of the Vikings’ games this season?