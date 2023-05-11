Your Official Minnesota Vikings 2023 Schedule

We’ve had quite a bit of the schedule for a decent portion of today, but now the league has officially set everything in stone. We now know the entirety of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 NFL schedule, so without any further ado, here it is!
Minnesota Vikings 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Kickoff (CT)
|Broadcast
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Kickoff (CT)
|Broadcast
|PS1
|TBD
|Seattle Seahawks
|Lumen Field
|TBD
|Local
|PS2
|TBD
|Tennessee Titans
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|TBD
|Local
|PS3
|TBD
|Arizona Cardinals
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|TBD
|Local
|1
|10 Sep
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Noon
|CBS
|2
|14 Sep (TNF)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
|7:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|3
|24 Sep
|Los Angeles Chargers
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Noon
|FOX
|4
|1 Oct
|Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|Noon
|FOX
|5
|8 Oct
|Kansas City Chiefs
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|3:25 PM
|CBS
|6
|15 Oct
|Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field
|Noon
|FOX
|7
|23 Oct (MNF)
|San Francisco 49ers
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|8
|29 Oct
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|Noon
|FOX
|9
|5 Nov
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Noon
|FOX
|10
|12 Nov
|New Orleans Saints
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Noon
|FOX
|11
|19 Nov (SNF)
|Denver Broncos
|Empower Field at Mile High
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|12
|27 Nov (MNF)
|Chicago Bears
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|13
|3 Dec
|BYE
|WEEK
|BYE
|WEEK
|14
|10 Dec
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|3:05 PM
|FOX
|15
|TBD
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|24 Dec
|Detroit Lions
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Noon
|FOX
|17
|31 Dec (SNF)
|Green Bay Packers
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|18
|TBD
|Detroit Lions
|Ford Field
|TBD
|TBD
I’m sure that there will be plenty of ink spilled in this space (and others) over the next few days about the schedule and how it’s formulated. But now, everyone can start trying to make travel plans and deciding whether or not they’re going to make the pilgrimage to U.S. Bank Stadium or if they’re going to try to head out to one of the venues that the Vikings will be making a road trip to this season.
Now all we have to do is wait another four months until we kick things off against Tampa Bay to get the season started. That’s all. Just four months. We can swing that, right?
What are your initial thoughts on the schedule, folks? Are you planning on making a trip to any of the Vikings’ games this season?
