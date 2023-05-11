NFL Opening Odds: Vikings open up as (very) early favorites over Buccaneers

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. . .and the rest of the National Football League, I suppose. . .the first game of the post-Tom Brady era will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the (presumably) Baker Mayfield-led Bucs will open the 2023 NFL season against our Minnesota Vikings. Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook think that the visitors will leave the Twin Cities with an L in their first game without the GOAT, courtesy of the purple.

According to the Sportsbook, the Vikings are a 7-point favorite over the Buccaneers when the teams meet in Week 1 action. The current over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Both of these teams are coming off of seasons that saw them go to the playoffs and lose on Wild Card Weekend, but the Vikings went 13-4 last season in winning the NFC North while the Buccaneers, even with Tom Brady, won the NFC South with a losing record.

With any luck, the Buccaneers will be starting the post-Brady era off with a loss, courtesy of Kevin O’Connell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the Minnesota Vikings.