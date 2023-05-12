 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Report: Vikings to face Packers in Week 8, Week 17

Minnesota Vikings’ Minicamp Preview - A Look at the New Talent on the Field

Report: Vikings to face Bears in early October

Thoughts on Vikings’ 2023-24 Schedule

Other Vikings News…

Kevin O’Connell on Dalvin Cook: “They’re still working through some things”

Five players to watch as Vikings host rookie minicamp

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...