Mekhi Blackmon Signs His Rookie Contract

Update: The Vikings have officially signed Mekhi Blackmon.

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with another draft pick.

Earlier, Darren Wolfson reported that cornerback Mekhi Blackmon is expected to sign his rookie contract today.

#Vikings rookie corner Mekhi Blackmon will sign his standard 4-year rookie contract today. pic.twitter.com/18zqlf1j88 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) May 12, 2023

Blackmon was drafted with the last pick of the third round after the Vikings traded down with the San Francisco 49ers. This comes just one day after the Vikings agreed to terms with safety Jay Ward who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Vikings have now signed over half of their draft class, with DT Jaquelin Roy being the first to agree to terms. Only two players from the 2023 draft class remain unsigned: Jordan Addison and DeWayne McBride.

Blackmon brings inside/outside versatility at cornerback, and will likely compete against Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. for a starting role this season. Contract details have yet to be announced.

