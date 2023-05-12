Vikings Trade Za’Darius Smith to the Browns

Breaking news this evening from Tom Pelissero that the Minnesota Vikings have reached a deal to trade edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



His reworked contract guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. All negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/Iftx3m6BNr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023

The trade involves the following compensation:

The Browns get:

Za’Darius Smith

2025 6th round pick

2025 7th round pick

The Vikings get:

2024 5th-round pick

2025 5th-round pick

It was modest compensation for the Vikings, but with Smith’s age, injury history, and reworked contract for only one year with the Browns, it makes sense.

The Vikings also will clear around $12 million in salary cap space this year due to the trade. That cap space could be used toward a number of things, from extending existing players, to signing the remaining unsigned draft picks, to a potential player acquisition.

In any case, Za’Darius Smith gets his wish to move on from Minnesota and also to have a reworked contract. The Vikings will get some additional draft capital in the next two years, and a significant boost to their salary cap space this year.