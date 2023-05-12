Vikings Trade Za’Darius Smith to the Browns

Breaking news this evening from Tom Pelissaro that the Vikings have reached a deal to trade edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



His reworked contract guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. All negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/Iftx3m6BNr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023

The trade involves the following compensation:

The Browns get:

Za’Darius Smith

2025 6th round pick

2025 7th round pick

The Vikings get:

2024 5th-round pick

2025 5th-round pick

It was modest compensation for the Vikings, but with Smith’s age and injury history, and reworked contract for only one-year with the Browns, it makes sense.

The Vikings also will clear around $12 million in salary cap space this year as a result of the trade. That cap space could be used toward a number of things, from extending existing players, to signing the remaining unsigned draft picks, to a potential player acquisition.

In any case, Za’Darius Smith gets his wish to move on from Minnesota and also to have a reworked contract. The Vikings will get some additional draft capital the next two years, and a significant boost to their salary cap space this year.