Vikings Trade Za’Darius Smith to the Browns

Trade ends the uncertainty regarding ZDS’s status

By wludford
Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Breaking news this evening from Tom Pelissaro that the Vikings have reached a deal to trade edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Cleveland Browns.

The trade involves the following compensation:

The Browns get:

  • Za’Darius Smith
  • 2025 6th round pick
  • 2025 7th round pick

The Vikings get:

  • 2024 5th-round pick
  • 2025 5th-round pick

It was modest compensation for the Vikings, but with Smith’s age and injury history, and reworked contract for only one-year with the Browns, it makes sense.

The Vikings also will clear around $12 million in salary cap space this year as a result of the trade. That cap space could be used toward a number of things, from extending existing players, to signing the remaining unsigned draft picks, to a potential player acquisition.

In any case, Za’Darius Smith gets his wish to move on from Minnesota and also to have a reworked contract. The Vikings will get some additional draft capital the next two years, and a significant boost to their salary cap space this year.

