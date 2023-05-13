Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 May 2023

Well, the Vikings finally made one of the moves we all were anticipating/predicting. They trade Za’Darius Smith to the Browns. There are some reports that the Vikings paid some of his salary or bonus as part of the deal but those have not yet been confirmed. I could see them paying 3M but would be disappointed if they paid more.

Spotrac now has the Vikings with 12.652M in cap space. Overthecap has not yet adjusted for the Smith trade probably due to the unconfirmed details.

The Vikings will receive a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in the trade. Cleveland will receive Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 seventh-rounder. The 2025 picks wash each other out because a team could trade a 6th and a 7th for a 5th in a real draft. To me, they got back a 5th which is all we really could expect given his salary and public stance on wanting more money. The Browns upped his guarantee for 2023 to 11.75M and the rest of his deal is wiped out. He will be a free agent in 2024.

This was a fairly obvious outcome after the Vikings signed 26 year old Marcus Davenport to a one year prove it deal. I have steadily maintained that there is no way Davenport signs a one year prove it deal and would be willing to share snaps. Davenport will be highly motivated this season because he is playing for a new deal (the bag).

Now, the Vikings have one move left and that is to find a new home for Dalvin Cook. I would be surprised but not shocked if they left his contract as is. I want to believe Kwesi is smarter than that but I am still waiting to see confirmation. I expect a simialr return for Cook. Maybe they can get a 2024 4th for Cook and a 2024 6th? That would be good enough for me. Even just a 5th is good.

My new plan would be ...

Starting Cap Space

2023: $13,253,318

2024: $45,045,124

...

Trade Cook. Save 11M

...

Extend Hockenson 4 yr 58M with a 13M signing bonus, 5M option bonus in 2023. Save 5.649M

Salaries of 1.08M, 8.92M, 14M, 16M

Cap hits: 3.68M, 12.77M, 17.85M, 19.85M, 3.85M (one void year added)

Cumulative Cash flow: 14.08M, 28M, 42M, 58M

...

Extend Hunter 3 yr 63M with a 25M signing bonus. Costs 5M

Salaries of 4.9M, 10.9M, 20.9M

Per Game roster bonus 500K, workout bonus 100K

Cap hits: 18.12M, 22.12M, 32.12M, 10M (2 void years)

Cumulative Cash flow: 30.5M, 42M, 63M

...

Extend Jefferson 4 yr 128M with a 25M signing bonus, a 5M roster bonus, and a 15M option bonus in 2024. Costs 10M

Salaries of 2.399M, 15M, 20M, 23M, 25M

Cap hits: 14.175M, 23M, 28M, 31M, 33M, 3M (one void year added)

Cumulative Cash flow: 30M, 60M, 80M, 103M, 128M

...

Ending cap space

2023: $14,902,318

2024: $31,553,124

...

Plenty of cap space in 2024 remaining. Plus, they have 28M in dead money as a place holder for Kork which can be used for an extension.

...

Since yore last open thread ...

...

...

...

...

Yore Mock

TRADES

Trade Partner: LA Rams

Sent: Round 6 Pick 23

Received: Round 6 Pick 39, Round 7 Pick 34

...

23: R1 P23 QB Bo Nix - Oregon

55: R2 P23 C Sedrick Van Pran - Georgia

123: R4 P23 DL Brandon Dorlus - Oregon

125: R4 P25 WR Jermaine Burton - Alabama

142: R5 P6 S Demani Richardson - Texas A&M

168: R5 P32 LB Amari Gainer - Florida State

214: R6 P39 CB Fentrell Cypress II - Florida State

253: R7 P34 K Harrison Mevis - Missouri

