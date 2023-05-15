Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 May 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Vikings’ NFC North Rival Off-Season Analysis: Detroit Lions
Report: Vikings had multiple suitors for Za’Darius Smith
This Will Be A Career Defining Season For Marcus Davenport
Vikings want to “do right” by Dalvin Cook
Other Vikings News…
Rookie Mekhi Blackmon bet on himself, and the Vikings did, too
Grading the trade: Did Vikings get enough from Browns for Za’Darius Smith?
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...