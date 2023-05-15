 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Vikings’ NFC North Rival Off-Season Analysis: Detroit Lions

Report: Vikings had multiple suitors for Za’Darius Smith

This Will Be A Career Defining Season For Marcus Davenport

Vikings want to “do right” by Dalvin Cook

Other Vikings News…

Rookie Mekhi Blackmon bet on himself, and the Vikings did, too

Grading the trade: Did Vikings get enough from Browns for Za’Darius Smith?

