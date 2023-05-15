Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 May 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Vikings’ NFC North Rival Off-Season Analysis: Detroit Lions

Report: Vikings had multiple suitors for Za’Darius Smith

This Will Be A Career Defining Season For Marcus Davenport

Vikings want to “do right” by Dalvin Cook

Other Vikings News…

Rookie Mekhi Blackmon bet on himself, and the Vikings did, too

Grading the trade: Did Vikings get enough from Browns for Za’Darius Smith?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: