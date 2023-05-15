Vikings Draft Priorities & Strategy: Insights from NFL Expert Conner Rogers of NBC & PFF

The Minnesota Vikings are just under 18 months into the new regime. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell have put their stamp on how they want to build the team, but what is their overall strategy?

That’s where Connor Rogers of NBC Sports and Pro Football Focus’ NFL Stock Exchange comes in. He joins the show to discuss that and more.

Draft Priorities

When it comes to the draft, the Vikings’ regime prioritizes premium positions. They want to invest in positions that will make the biggest impact on the field. This includes quarterback, offensive tackle, and pass rusher.

Athletic Testing vs Private GPS Data

The Vikings have been known to place a heavy emphasis on athletic testing, but they also take into account private GPS data. This data can give them a more accurate picture of a player’s athleticism and how it translates to the field.

The Quarterback Conundrum

One of the biggest questions facing the Vikings is what they will do at quarterback. They have Kirk Cousins under contract for one more year, but beyond that, it’s unclear who will be leading the team. The Vikings will need to decide if they want to invest in a quarterback in the next draft or look to free agency or trade options.

Overall, the Vikings’ regime is focused on building a team that can compete at a high level. They prioritize premium positions and take a data-driven approach to player evaluation. With Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell at the helm, the Vikings are well-positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the coming seasons.

Check out The Real Forno Show on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel for more insights and analysis.

