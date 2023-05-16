Vikings sign two Minnesota natives in wake of rookie tryout camp

The Minnesota Vikings held their annual post-draft rookie tryout camp earlier this week, and have added two Minnesota natives to the roster now that said camp is in the books.

(Two of us! Two of us!)

The team has announced that they have signed offensive lineman Sam Schlueter and fullback Zach Ojile (pronounced oh-ZHEE-ell, per the official release from the team).

Ojile played his college football for Minnesota-Duluth and carried the ball 87 times for 418 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time with the Bulldogs. He also added 61 receptions for 702 yards and 10 more touchdowns through the air, as he was listed as a tight end for most of his college career.

Schlueter entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent after a successful career at the University of Minnesota. He originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers and spent time on the practice squad of the New York Jets last season as well. Schlueter started 43 games for the Golden Gophers over his career, playing both tackle positions. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for three consecutive seasons (2019 to 2021) and was teammates with current Vikings’ defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo during his time with the Gophers.

Ojile is a native of Blaine, Minnesota, while Schlueter grew up in Victoria, Minnesota.

With the Za’Darius Smith trade becoming official and these two signings by the Vikings, I do believe they now, finally, have a full 90-man roster as they head into the next phases of the team’s offseason program. There will still be plenty of moves to be made, but for now the locker room at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center is officially full.