Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 May 2023

By Chris_Martens
Since Our Last Open Thread...

﻿Will The Vikings Actually Have A Kicker Competition This Year?

Vikings make Za’Darius Smith trade official

Vikings sign two Minnesota natives in wake of rookie tryout camp

Breaking the 5K Barrier

Other Vikings News…

Can Marcus Davenport and a new philosophy solve Vikings’ pass-rush questions?

Dalvin Cook Replaced on Vikings’ Twitter Banner Photo by Mattison amid Trade Rumors

