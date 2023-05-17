Vikings finalize dates, times for two home preseason games

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized the dates and times for two of the three games on their preseason schedule, both of which will be contested at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The second game of the preseason, when the Vikings will host the Tennessee Titans, will be played in Minneapolis on Saturday, 19 August, at 7:00 PM Central time. That will be followed the next Saturday, 26 August, by the Fairly Important But Not All-Important Like It Used To Be Third Preseason Game™, when the Vikings will host the Arizona Cardinals with a noon Central time kickoff.

The Vikings’ preseason opener, when they’ll travel to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks, has still yet to be officially locked into the schedule.

Because the Vikings (and the other 15 NFC teams) have one less home game than the AFC teams on the regular season schedule, the NFL’s idea of making it up entails giving them an extra preseason game in their home stadium.

So, with that, we now know nearly all of the Vikings’ 2023 schedule. As soon as we learn when the preseason opener will take place we will pass that information on to you.