Jordan Addison signs rookie deal with Vikings

Since the rookie salary scale was instituted a little over a decade ago, it’s been much easier for teams to sign their draft classes pretty early on. Today, the Minnesota Vikings completed the process of getting their entire 2023 NFL Draft class to put pen to paper, concluding with the first player they selected.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison has signed his rookie deal with the Vikings. It’s a four-year deal worth a fully-guaranteed $13.73 million and a team option for a fifth season. The fifth-year option must be picked up after the end of Addison’s third season if the Vikings are going to do so, with the deadline for that falling just after the 2026 NFL Draft.

(I’ll see if Mark has a mock ready to go for that one yet. He just might.)

With the signing of Addison, the Vikings now have all six members of this year’s draft class under contract. Again, this isn’t quite the level of news that it used to be, given that the salary for pretty much every pick in the draft is locked in already, but it’s still nice to know that the front office is getting things done in an expedient manner.

Now, the focus shifts to the Vikings’ offseason program and some other contract issues, most notably what the team may or may not do with running back Dalvin Cook. Once that news happens, we’ll bring it to you right away.