Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 May 2023

We got the details on the cap ramifications of the Za’Darius Smith trade. According to overthecap, the Vikings have 9.579M in cap space. Spotrac has the team with 11.096M in cap space. Part of the difference (there always is some between these two sites) is overthecap has Smith with 4.5M in dead money while spotrac has him at 3.3M in dead money. Not sure which is right and it is annoying but what can you do?

The next shoe to drop will be the Dalvin Cook situation. They probably could get by without touching his deal but that would be incredibly dumb based on all the other stuff (draft pick, extension, social media, etc.) that has gone down.

Using the overthecap calculator and assuming they will trade Cook for whatever they can get, the team would have 20.579M in cap space with a post June 1st trade which is when anything should happen if they are moving on.

They can extend Hock and save 5M, extend Hunter which could cost 5M, and extend JJ which could cost 5M plus. They could have plenty left to add a free agent or two on the cheap.

Which ones though? I lean towards a veteran corner and Marcus Peters is at the top of my list. I think a guard like Dalton Risner (if it is a one year cheap deal) would be nice just in case. Maybe a linebacker like Myles Jack or Rashaan Evans would be nice insurance?

Just say no! We do not need Gophers!

