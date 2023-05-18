Watch Vikings Report LIVE tonight!

After a few turbulent weeks, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted is back on their normal offseason schedule. But, to break that up a little bit, we’re doing a live show that’s going to take place tonight at 7:00 PM Central time! We’re going to talk about the passing of Joe Kapp, the Vikings’ 2023 schedule, and a few other things as well.

As always, there are two ways that you can watch the show. You can either watch in the embedded video below, or you can mosey on over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted page on YouTube and log in there, which will allow you to interact with the show and with other viewers.

We always look forward to the feedback we get from the viewers on shows like these, and we hope that this one will be no exception, even if it is a bit of a short-notice show.

So, if you want to hear a few guys talk about the 2023 Minnesota Vikings schedule (among other things), come on in and join us less than half an hour from now!